DBJ Offices: Tour Conga's beer-loving space in Broomfield

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Conga, a Broomfield-based tech company that creates Salesforce-compatible business products, moved into its office space in the Interlocken business park last year.

Conga's local office, totaling 32,000 square feet, houses 170 of the company's 300 employees. The rest of Conga's staff are located in offices in other U.S. cities, as well as London and Sydney, said Allan Peters, senior vice president of sales at Conga.

The company moved into its local office space last year after landing major new investment in 2015. Conga creates products that allow data to be drawn out of Salesforce and manipulated for various uses.

The beer-loving employees at Conga have named their conference rooms after Denver-area breweries like Avery and Great Divide. In true tech company fashion, they have beer on tap next to their ping-pong table.

