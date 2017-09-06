DBJ Offices: Tour Eide Bailly's space in the new One Belleview Station tower in Denver

(Photo: Caitlin Hendee, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In one of metro Denver's newest office buildings, accounting firm Eide Bailly LLP made a home for itself, combining two former offices into one space in One Belleview Station.

Eide Bailly moved into 30,000 square feet on the seventh floor of the building in March after becoming the first tenant to sign a lease in the recently completed building at 7001 E. Belleview Ave., in Denver near the Tech Center.

Eide Bailly is a national firm headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, and employs 135 people in its Denver office. The company entered the Colorado market in 2008 and employs 207 people statewide.

Before its move, the company had offices in Golden and in the Denver Tech Center, but decided to condense the two spaces into one.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vMZiyY

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal