DBJ Offices: Tour Husch Blackwell's posh, artistic space near Denver Union Station

(Photo: Caitlin Hendee, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Law firm Husch Blackwell LLP's recent relocation to one of the newest buildings in the booming area around Denver Union Station was an opportunity for the law firm to revamp its look.

The firm's leadership wanted to move away from the traditional law office look to a more open, light-filled space, said Kevin Kelley, Denver office managing partner for Husch Blackwell.

Husch Blackwell's 78 employees moved into the 10th floor of Union Tower West at 1801 Wewatta St. in March. The firm also inhabits part of the ninth floor and is expanding its footprint there, Kelley said.

For now, the firm, which is based in Kansas City, takes up about 36,000 square feet at Union Tower West.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wzkdpi

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal