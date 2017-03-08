DBJ Offices: Tour Spaces, a new co-working space in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood

Welcome to DBJ Offices! Today we're touring Spaces, an Amsterdam-based company. (Photo: Caitlin Hendee | Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - One of Denver's newest European imports is Spaces, an Amsterdam-based co-working company that just opened a 34,000-square-foot facility across Blake Street from Coors Field.

Spaces opened its first U.S. location last year, and has nine locations in North America. There are 20 locations around the world, with plans for 20 more in 2017. The company is owned by Regus, a Luxembourg-based provider of fully serviced office space.

Spaces Denver is located at 2301 Blake St. Like many co-working spaces, it includes drop-in desks that can be rented on a short-term basis, as well as larger office spaces that can accommodate multiple people. The space has kitchen and meeting spaces as well.

See photos and video of the office at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mYs8ra

