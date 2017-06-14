DBJ ranks the 2017 best places to work in metro Denver

(Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal revealed which companies were metro Denver’s Best Places to Work for 2017 at an awards celebration Tuesday night at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora.

The awards highlight companies in the Denver area whose operations are providing the top workplace environment and engaging their teams. And who better to determine which companies rise to the top other than the people who know them best: their employees.

Employees for each nominated company were asked to complete the Quantum Workplace employee engagement survey. The survey measures 10 key engagement categories focusing on items including team effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. In order to gather statistically sound results, companies must reach a minimum level of employee participation, based on total number of employees, to be eligible to be named a finalist.

These awards were divided into four size categories based on number of employees.

