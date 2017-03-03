DBJ reveals 2017 Top Women in Energy honorees

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For the fourth year, the Denver Business Journal honors 40 Top Women in Energy, recognizing women who are key influencers in metro Denver’s energy sector.

These women come from a variety of industries within the sector, such as exploration, production, engineering, renewable, law, well services, finance, manufacturing, education, training, public policy and environment.

These top 40 will be profiled in a special publication both in print and online with the April 14 issue of the Denver Business Journal.

A VIP reception honoring the women who made the 2017 Top Women in Energy list will be held on April 19 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Pinnacle Room. To learn more about the event, click here.

