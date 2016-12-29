DBJ Year in Review: An app battle and more tech trends to watch in 2017

Dustin Moskovitz CEO and founder of Asana. (Photo: NOAH BERGER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - As part of our Year in Review series, here we look at top national tech stories in 2016 and what to expect in the year ahead.

Trends to watch

Clash of the titans: The number of apps and services for workplace chat and collaboration has exploded just in the past year, with companies big and small — including Facebook, Google, Box, Slack and Asana ­­— releasing new apps aimed at business. Microsoft was the latest, unveiling a new app in November called Microsoft Teams, squarely taking aim at Slack and seeking to leverage the software giant’s existing huge footprint in offices. However large this market is, it doesn’t seem big enough for all the rivals currently jostling each other. Expect consolidation in enterprise software in 2017.

Putting the intelligence in artificial intelligence: While plenty of startups lay claim to AI or machine learning, the technology – despite its potential for automation and predictive power in business functions – hasn’t hit the mainstream just yet. With more big companies snapping up AI-focused startups, and major firms like Salesforce introducing their versions of AI software, we’ll see the technology (including its flaws) come into focus in 2017.

On the road, or driving in circles To skeptics, autonomous cars are the vehicle of the future — and always will be. Serious movement is happening, however: Late in 2016, Google spun off its car operations to make it more a company and less a pet project. Virtually every major automaker is working on self-driving vehicles. Uber started operating self-driving cars on streets in San Francisco and Pittsburgh, typically without gaining permissions in advance and setting off a new fight with California transportation regulators.

