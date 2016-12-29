DBJ Year in Review: Our 20 most-read stories of 2016

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - This month we've been looking back on our top stories of 2016 as selected by our staff as well as our most popular photo galleries and slideshows and our best special reports and cover stories.

And now it's time to hear from you.

Here are links to the Denver Business Journal's 10 most-read articles of the year, based on reader page views.

Thanks for visiting DenverBusinessJournal.com in 2016, and we look forward to bringing you more compelling Colorado business news in the coming year.

May 18: Sports Authority to close all stores; going-out-of-business sales start soon

Sept. 27: Report: DirecTV parent AT&T to phase out satellites in 3 to 5 years

March 23: Another Denver oil company files for bankruptcy

March 2: Denver rated best place to live in U.S.

Dec. 20: Colorado's hottest jobs: Here are the 10 careers most in demand

June 1: Can't afford to live in Denver? Here are Colorado's 10 most affordable cities

July 15: Denver private equity firm CEO dies on vacation

Feb. 1: Denver's 'hottest' 2016 neighborhood is probably not where you'd think

Feb. 24: Colorado oil and gas company to buy Chesapeake Energy assets for $385 million

April 14: ULA and SpaceX see the future of space launching very differently

Dec. 19: Who's hiring in Colorado? Here are the top 10 help-wanted advertisers

May 4: A Colorado mountain town stands out as the best of the best

July 28: Sierra Nevada ramps up for Dream Chaser production, critical NASA testing

Feb. 5: 9News: Restaurant chain abruptly closes 3 Colorado locations, 74 nationwide

Dec. 14: BP division CEO talks about why Denver snagged HQ from Houston

July 13: What's Denver's 'coolest' street? It's one of the nation's hippest, says report

Aug. 4: Walmart buys 169 acres near DIA for what could be major distribution center

Oct. 4: Charter Communications signs huge lease, plans 800 jobs

July 14: 16th Street Mall conditions deter convention business, says Visit Denver report

Dec. 12: Broncos plan $351 million 'entertainment district'

