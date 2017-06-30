DBJ's Outstanding Women in Business 2017 finalists revealed

Tricia Allen is a finalist for the Denver Business Journal's 2017 Oustanding Women in Business Awards. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The more than 250 nominations for the Denver Business Journal’s 19th annual Outstanding Women in Business awards has been whittled down to 36 finalists and one previously announced honoree.

The DBJ announced last week that Kate Paul, who recently retired after leading Delta Dental’s Colorado division for 15 years, is the 2017 Outstanding Women in Business Lifetime Achievement honoree.

Along with Paul, the DBJ honors women for their accomplishments in 12 industry categories: architecture, engineering and construction; banking, finance and accounting; communications, media and public relations; education, government and nonprofits; energy; health care; large business owners (more than 20 employees); law; Mile High Leaders; real estate; small business owner (20 or less employees); and technology and telecommunication.

The winners will be announced at a luncheon on Aug. 15 at the Marriott City Center in downtown Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sYWQm0

© 2017 KUSA-TV