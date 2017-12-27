DBJ's top 10 business stories of 2017 — No. 3: A lack of money means highway headaches

(Photo: Courtesy Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The year 2017 has seen many major business news stories in Colorado. In our annual Year in Review report, we're presenting the news developments that made the biggest difference to the state's business community this year. Watch for more each business day through Friday.

Colorado's highways carried more traffic in 2017 as new residents and businesses flocked to the state -- but transportation officials struggled to find money to fix or expand roads and bridges.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has estimated it faces a $9 billion backlog over the next 10 years to pay for needed transportation improvements.

A plan to ask voters to approve a transportation sales-tax hike died in the 2017 session of the state Legislature. Lawmakers did agree to put $1.9 billion more toward roads and transit through the sale of bond-like certificates of participation, but most transportation advocates say much more needs to be done.

The prospect of clogged, broken-down Colorado highways has many business leaders worried. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Contractors Association announced plans to run a ballot initiative in 2018 seeking a tax hike for transportation needs.

