DBJ's top 10 business stories of 2017 — No. 4: DIA sets a new course for the future

Denver International Airport is the nation's third-best airport, according to this survey (Photo: THINKSTOCKS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The year 2017 has seen many major business news stories in Colorado. In our annual Year in Review report, we're presenting the news developments that made the biggest difference to the state's business community this year. Watch for more each business day through Friday.

Twenty-two years after opening, and with passenger totals setting new records, Denver International Airport is poised to remake itself and expand.

In parallel initiatives, DIA made progress in 2017 on an ambitious project to revamp its 1.5 million-square-foot Jeppesen Terminal, moving its security checkpoints off the floor of the terminal’s tented Great Hall to space near its passenger check-in areas, and opening up new retail areas. Officials overcame resistance from some airlines and complaints that the plan was moving ahead too quickly.

Meanwhile, the airport announced a $1.5 billion plan to add gates on its concourses to handle extra traffic, took steps toward reconfiguring how it inspects and moves checked luggage, and began work on runway upgrades.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2DVNpqD

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal