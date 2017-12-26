DBJ's top 10 photo galleries of 2017 — No. 4: Best neighborhoods: Here are Denver's top 25

A look at the Denver skyline on Monday afternoon. Temperatures were the highest ever for November. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver has more than 75 neighborhoods, giving would-be homebuyers a lot to choose from.

Most people want to live in a place that's safe, with restaurants nearby, unique houses and rich in culture and history. In Denver, that place is Park Hill.

That's according to Niche's 2017 Best Places to Live" rankings, which ranked neighborhoods based on their appeal across six categories.

Those categories were:

Public schools, based on the Niche K-12 overall grade.

Crime & safety, based on violent and property crime rates.

Housing, based on cost of home values, property taxes, housing costs, local schools, etc.

