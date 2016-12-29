DBJ's top 20 business stories of 2016 -- No. 3: Rail rolls but hits bumps

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Metro Denver got its long-awaited “train to the plane” in 2016, the Regional Transportation District’s game-changing link between downtown and the airport that snagged national attention.

“It’s our global connector,” Mayor Michael Hancock called it.

But the RTD A Line’s first months of operation were not trouble free, as the train was plagued with breakdowns, delays and crossing gates that wouldn’t open and close at the right time. Federal deadlines to fix the problem threatened to shut down the train, but the deadlines were extended repeatedly.

Despite efforts to work out problems with the airport line and another new link to Westminster, RTD delayed the opening of other new rail routes until 2017.

