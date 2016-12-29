DBJ's top 20 business stories of 2016 -- No. 4: Denver celebrates Super Bowl 50

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver stood on top of the football world in February, with the Denver Broncos defeating the favored Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California.

The win brought veteran quarterback Peyton Manning his second world championship, and linebacker Von Miller was named Super Bowl MVP.

Ahead of the championship game and into the playoffs, Colorado business stepped up for the Broncos: Showing pride, taking advantage of a marketing opportunity, and playing a role in staging the biggest event in American sports.

And after the win, business came to a virtual standstill as vast crowds gathered downtown for the team’s victory parade.

