DBJ's Top Financial Executives finalists revealed

(Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal is honoring the company executives charged with oversight of their business’ financial planning, reporting and compliance – regardless of their official titles — with its 2017 Top Financial Executive awards.

So, whether they are a CFO, vice president of finance, accounting manager or controller – if they are responsible for the company’s financial health, they were eligible for nominations.

The nominees were judged on business leadership, the accomplishments they helped their company achieve, innovation and their community involvement by an expert panel and the top 10 finalists were selected.

See the finalists at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mtQyHH

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)