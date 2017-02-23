Deal aligns Dish Network for looming M&A, Ergen says

(Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A deal swapping assets between Dish Network Corp. and its sister company sets up the satellite TV business for a wave of merger interest that’s expected in the TV and mobile internet industries, CEO Charlie Ergen said.

Speaking on a Wednesday conference call about Dish Network’s quarterly financial results, Ergen shed more light on the reasons for the deal announced last month between Dish (Nasdaq: DISH) and EchoStar Corp. (Nasdaq: SATS).

Douglas County-based Dish Network is acquiring the technology development, satellite ground infrastructure and TV set-top building operations of neighboring EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS), and Dish gains total ownership of its streaming service, Sling TV, in the deal.

EchoStar’s main business will be owning and running satellites and selling services of its Hughes Communications subsidiary. “It made more sense for Dish to be in control of its own destiny, and Hughes can focus on where they want to be,” Ergen said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mbUD4a

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal