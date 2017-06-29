Denver ad agency lands $15 million DIA account

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver's Karsh Hagan has been tapped by Denver International Airport to handle the airport's advertising, marketing and creative services for the next five years.

The $15 million deal is aimed at strengthening the DIA brand and includes all of the airport's strategic advertising, marketing and media placement.

DIA is the 18 th busiest airport in the world and the sixth busiest in the U.S. Most of the money for the account will come from the airport's Joint Marketing Fund, which is paid for by airport shops, restaurants and services to market and promote those businesses.

“(DIA) is a world-class airport whose mission parallels the many travel and tourism brands we have helped establish for the last 40 years. The airport is undoubtedly the biggest economic driver in the state, and we can’t wait to get started on this journey,” said Kathy Hagan Brown, co-CEO of Karsh Hagan.

