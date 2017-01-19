Denver apartment project near Sloans Lake to include energy saving attributes

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - PACE Equity, a Milwaukee company that finances energy-saving upgrades around the country, said Thursday that a project it’s working on in Denver’s Sloans Lake neighborhood has received funding through an innovative new program designed to boost energy efficiency projects.

The project is a new $16.8 million multifamily building in the Sloans Lake area that will have 82 “micro-unit” studio apartments.

Part of the funding is coming through Colorado’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, or C-PACE. The program, overseen by the statewide New Energy Improvement District (NEID) board of directors, aims to help finance projects that in the past have been difficult to do because they didn’t meet the typical return on investment requirements for office or multi-family apartments.

