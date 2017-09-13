Denver apartment rent hikes cool slightly

(Photo: AARON KOHR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - With new construction of apartments in the Denver area, Denver rent hikes cooled in August.

That's according to at least two new reports released this week, which indicate that rents in Denver are up slightly over 3 percent from last year.

Down in Colorado Springs and in Arvada, that's another story.

National apartment search company RentCafe, a division of Yardi Matrix, estimated that there are 7,600 new apartment units coming online in Denver this year, slowing year-over-year apartment rent growth to 3.2 percent.

That percentage of yearly rental growth was echoed by Zillow, which estimated a 3.1 percent year-over-year rent growth in Denver.

