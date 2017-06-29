Denver app-maker doubling office space in downtown tower

(Photo: Courtesy Ibotta Inc.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Ibotta Inc., a Denver-based tech company, will double its space in 1801 California St. in order to add nearly 100 staff members before the end of the year.

Ibotta provides an app that facilitates cash back on purchases. It was founded in 2011 by CEO Bryan Leach and relocated its headquarters to the fourth floor of 1801 California in downtown Denver last year.

The company leases 38,000 square feet in Denver's second-tallest tower, and will increase that to 76,000 square feet with a lease that was finalized Wednesday. Tenant finish on the third floor will begin July 1, and employees will move in beginning in December.

In the office, the company employs 259 people and plans to add 92 more by the end of the year. The new space can accommodate up to 275 employees. Including customer service representatives who work remotely, Ibotta employs 403 people.

