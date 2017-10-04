Denver architecture firm merges with Chicago-based Perkins & Will

Don Dethlefs of Sink Combs Dethlefs. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

Denver-based architecture and design firm Sink Combs Dethlefs will merge with Perkins & Will, a Chicago-based architecture company.

Sink Combs Dethlefs specializes in sports, recreation and entertainment design and will become the 24th studio worldwide for Perkins & Will, a $540 million company.

“The biggest driver behind the union of our two firms is the increasing focus on designing for ‘full-circle’ health and well-being — that is, giving people the opportunity to be active, fit, healthy, and happy at every point on the continuum of life experience,” says Perkins & Will CEO Phil Harrison.

“Together with Sink Combs Dethlefs, we can deliver creative, research-driven solutions to meet this demand, while providing superior client service—a shared hallmark of our practices," he said.

Denver Business Journal

