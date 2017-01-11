Denver-area mayors weigh in on region's biggest challenges: housing, transportation

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock makes his opening remarks at DBJ Mayors' Economic Forum (Photo: JOHN PHILLIPS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Five mayors from across metro Denver said Wednesday they are willing to go their own way to solve common problems — but it would be better for theirs cities and for Colorado if state leaders stepped up to find solutions to problems such as transportation funding and construction defects laws.

The mayors from Aurora, Arvada, Denver, Thornton and Westminster put money for transportation and mobility projects and clearing legal roadblocks they claim is stifling construction of affordable housing.

The mayors spoke at the Denver Business Journal’s annual “The State of the Cities: Mayors’ Economic Forum,” which this year was sponsored by the Denver law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The forum drew more than 400 people to the ballroom at the Westin Hotel downtown.

The other common thread in the 90-minute event was how willing, and experienced, Denver-area mayors are in working together.

