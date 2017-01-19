Denver-area's hottest real estate neighborhood in 2017? Look south

(Photo: GREENFIELD NEIGHBORHOOD FACEBOOK PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - What will be the hottest real estate neighborhood in the Denver area in 2017? You've got to look south.

According to online real estate company Redfin, the Denver area's hottest real estate neighborhood this year will be Greenfield, located in the south Aurora/Centennial area. Greenfield is rated the ninth-hottest neighborhood in the country by Redfin, and it's roughly bordered by East Smoky Hill Road on the north, East Arapahoe Road on the south, and South Liverpool Street on the east.

"Greenfield has a community pool, a playground, tennis courts, a fishing pond and many trails for people wanting the outdoor, active Colorado lifestyle. Located in the highly rated Cherry Creek School district, it’s a prime location," said real estate agent Stephanie Collins, in a statement.

What determines a neighborhood's "hotness?" Redfin said it "analyzed hundreds of millions of pageviews to Redfin.com and homes that users favorited to monitor for price and status changes."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2k7oABB

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal