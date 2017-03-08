Denver Art Museum gets another $18 million in donations for renovations

A rendering of the new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center at the Denver Art Museum. (Photo: Courtesy of Fentress Architects and Machado Silvetti)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In the latest round of major gifts for the Denver Art Museum, two foundations and an individual are donating a combined $18 million toward the museum’s renovation of its North Building.

The Helen K. and Arthur E. Johnson Foundation is contributing $10 million, and the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and Amanda J. Precourt each are providing $4 million, the museum announced today.

The museum is aiming to raise $150 million to the major reconfiguration of its 45-year-old castle-like North Building facing Civic Center, slated for completion in 2021.

The gifts announced today follow December’s news of a donation of $25 million — the biggest single gift ever to the art museum — from J. Landis Martin, DAM's board chairman, and his wife, Sharon Martin. Lanny Martin is managing director of Platte River Equity.

