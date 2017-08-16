Denver Art Museum sets start date for $150M renovation; North Building to close

A rendering of the new Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center at the Denver Art Museum (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Now that a city bond package that would provide funds for the project is on its way to the ballot, the Denver Art Museum has set a date for starting work on its $150 million plan to renovate and expand the museum’s North Building — and for closing the building to the public.

The 45-year-old, castle-like building — between 14th and 13th avenues, next to Denver Central Library and facing Civic Center — will close after Nov. 19 so that art can be removed. Preparation for construction will start Nov. 20, DAM officials said Tuesday.

During the North Building closure, which is expected to last until the renovation project is completed in 2021, the newer, sharp-angled Hamilton Building between 13th and 12th avenues will be open seven days a week “to provide additional opportunities for visitor access,” a museum announcement said. Currently the museum is closed on Mondays.

The announcement comes a day after the Denver City Council voted to place a $937 million package of bond measures before city voters on the November ballot. The bonds would pay for a long list of civic improvements and maintenance projects, including $35.5 million for the DAM project.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vDUrOY

