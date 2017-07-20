Denver auditor finds possible security issues with city's 311 system

(Photo: MoodBoard)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Personally identifiable information of city residents who called into Denver's 311 help system was viewable by hundreds of city employees, a city audit found.

The information, which included names, birth dates, addresses and social security numbers, could be viewed by employees across departments, regardless of their level.

Denver City Auditor Timothy O'Brien said in an announcement today that his office immediately notified Mayor Michael Hancock and the city's Technology Services Department so they could take steps to protect the data. Once alerted, the department took "rapid action to secure the sensitive data," the announcement said.

"Although Tech Services mitigated the risk in the short term, we recommend continual monitoring of vendor performance and reporting to make sure that contract terms are met," O'Brien said.

