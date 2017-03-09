Denver Auto Show is coming soon, offering sneak peek of 2018 models

About 100,000 car enthusiasts check out last year's Denver Auto Show, which features about 500 of the latest car, truck and jeep models. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Auto Show)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The annual Denver Auto Show will roll into the Colorado Convention Center April 5-9 with sneak peeks of 2018 models and a chance to talk technology, engines and new designs with representatives of more than 35 vehicle manufacturers.

The show at the Colorado Convention Center will feature more than 500 of the latest cars, trucks and jeeps and is a chance to see the 2017 models of cars from Audi to Honda. Ford will show off its 2018 Mustang and Alfa Romeo will feature its 2018 Giulia along with other not-yet-for-sale 2018 models.

There is a chance to test drive new models and see some rare exotics like Aston Martins and Maseratis.

The show is sponsored by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) and produced by Boston-based company Paragon Group, which specializes in producing large auto shows.

