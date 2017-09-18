Denver-based animal rights group steals chickens from Berthoud farm

Animal rights activists took three chickens from Long Shadow Farm in Berthoud. This photo shows some of the farm's pasture-raised chickens (Photo: Courtesy of Long Shadow Farm)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - When four people asked to hold some chickens at a Berthoud farm Sunday, an 8-year-old girl readily agreed to assist.

She's proud of the birds she helps raise, and she loves to teach people about them. Sunday's event at the farm was no different, her mother said.

The little girl had no idea the adults would tuck three of the birds under their arms and walk off the farm, where a group of some 40 animal rights activists wearing matching T-shirts waited.

"I'm really rattled and unnerved," said Kristin Ramey, who owns Long Shadow Farm with her husband, Larry. "They walked right onto my property and grabbed the birds. I don't feel safe."

Ramey said when she confronted members of animal rights group Denver Baby Animal Save and Direct Action Everywhere Colorado, they said, "We have taken your birds to a sanctuary, where they can be free."

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2feXHuy

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan