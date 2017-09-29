Denver-based online back-office firm for oil and gas sector grows with a new deal

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Transzap Inc. — better known as Oildex and a big player when it comes to handling the accounts payable of oil and gas companies — is getting bigger.

The company announced Thursday it’s purchased Houston’s Phoenix DAS, a software company that enables oil field service companies to manage their operations electronically rather than by old-school paper tickets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two companies have had a partnership since earlier this year to support Oildex’s electronic field ticket initiative.

Transzap said the deal also “sets the stage” for Oildex to smooth electronic communications between oil and gas operators and their suppliers, from sourcing through final payment.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kajo0C

Copyright 2017Denver Business Journal