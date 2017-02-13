Denver-based real estate company expands with California buys

The Colony in Victorville, California has been acquired by Denver-based Sagebrush Cos. for $17.7 million (Photo: COURTESY | SAGEBRUSH COS.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Sagebrush Cos. has made its first purchases in California with the acquisition of two apartment complexes.

Sagebrush purchased a 200-unit complex called Colony Apartments for $17.7 million and the 120-unit Golden Sands Apartments for $9.7 million.

Both complexes are located in Victorville, California, where the apartment vacancy rate is very low following a five-year drought of new apartment construction, said Ken Cope, chief financial officer for Sagebrush.

“The acquisition of The Colony and Golden Sands are a great first step in our mission to deliver superior returns to our investors by identifying value-add opportunities in ‘late recovery’ secondary and tertiary markets whose underlying economic fundamentals bode well for the next few years. Victorville, which is experiencing 10 percent to 15 percent annual rent growth, is one such market," Cope said.

