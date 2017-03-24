Denver-based WOW! Internet files for an IPO

Steve Cochran, CEO of Denver-based WOW! Internet. (Photo: GREG AVERY / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based cable TV and broadband provider WOW! Internet has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become a publicly traded company.

The Friday filing puts WOW! in line to be the first cable or telecom IPO locally since Zayo Group, a Boulder-based business telecom, went public in the fall of 2014.

The company, incorporated as WideOpenWest Inc., is the sixth-largest U.S. cable operator, with 772,300 video, high-speed internet and voice customers.

WOW’s cable systems and most of its 2,900 employees are spread through the Midwest and southeast, from Florida to Michigan and some in Maryland.

