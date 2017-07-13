Denver Beau Jo's to close

The Beau Jo's on Colorado Boulevard in Denver will close at the end of July when its lease expires.

DENVER - If you live in Denver, you'll soon have to travel a little farther to get your fix of Beau Jo's Colorado Style Pizza.

At the end of the month, the location on Colorado Boulevard will close. On its web site the chain says the lease for the University Hills location is ending on July 30.

They'll still have locations in Arvada, Evergreen, Boulder, Fort Collins and Steamboat Springs, as well as their flagship restaurant in Idaho Springs.

The chain started more than 40 years ago and is known for selling its pizza by the pound with honey on the side to enjoy with the crust.

© 2017 KUSA-TV