DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver/Boulder Better Business Bureau has issued a warning to consumers about concerns on CenturyLink Inc.'s advertising claims.

Consumers have complained that they are charged more than the price they agreed to when signing up for service from the phone and broadband company and they don't receive the speed and quality that is promised, the BBB said.

The BBB says there have been 11,954 complaints about CenturyLink logged on its website over the last three years. The complaints are from consumers across the country.

It says it has tried to work with CenturyLink officials in the Denver headquarters office about changing its advertising claims, said Krista Ferndelli, director of marketing and communications for the BBB.

