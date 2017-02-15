Denver beverage company moves shares to Nasdaq; offering raises $15M

(Photo: NEW AGE BEVERAGES IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based beverage company began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq Capital Market after an underwritten public stock offering raised $15 million.

New Age Beverages Corp. (Nasdaq: NBEV) previously traded over the counter.

The company previously announced an underwritten offering of 4,285,714 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.50 per share. Shares opened at $4.19 today.

Aegis Capital Corp and Maxim Group LLC acted as lead managers on the offering.

