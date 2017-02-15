Denver beverage company moves shares to Nasdaq; offering raises $15M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based beverage company began trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq Capital Market after an underwritten public stock offering raised $15 million.
New Age Beverages Corp. (Nasdaq: NBEV) previously traded over the counter.
The company previously announced an underwritten offering of 4,285,714 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.50 per share. Shares opened at $4.19 today.
Aegis Capital Corp and Maxim Group LLC acted as lead managers on the offering.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kxRnLk
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs