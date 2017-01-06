KUSA
Denver billionaire says claims he is anti-LGBTQ are 'garbage'

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:10 AM. MST January 06, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver billionaire Philip Anschutz says claims that he is anti-LGBTQ are "garbage."

Anschutz, owner of the AEG entertainment conglomerate, was responding to media reports that his Denver-based Anschutz Foundation has donated to a number of anti-LGBTQ groups.

"Recent claims published in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news – it is all garbage. I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation," Anschutz said in a statement.

Anschutz and his foundation had been criticized on social media and he was branded an "anti-gay, climate change denier."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jbQesA

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


