Denver biotech scene: Lab space is 'extremely scarce'

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Laboratory space for growing life sciences companies in the Denver area is "extremely scarce," according to a new report.

According to the latest JLL Life Sciences Outlook for Denver, the search for finding appropriate lab space in Denver is comparable to “finding a needle in a haystack.”

As a result, Denver ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to life sciences employment, number of establishments and funding availability.

According to JLL, the Denver area has 27,666 people employed in the life sciences industry, working at 1,189 establishments, with $348.1 million in annual National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding.

