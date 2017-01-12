Denver Broncos' rival Chargers confirm they're bolting for L.A.

San Diego voters could give the Chargers a new stadium. (Photo: MCSN TODD C. BEHRMAN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Los Angeles is getting a second pro football team.

The San Diego Chargers are moving back to the city where the franchise was born but hasn’t called home since 1961.

In a letter posted to the Chargers website on Thursday morning, owner Dean Spanos announced that the team will relocate to Los Angeles in time for the 2017 season and will play home games for two years at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, California.

