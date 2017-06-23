Denver Business Journal announces 2017 Outstanding Women in Business Lifetime Achievement honoree

Kate Paul, Delta Dental president and CEO (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal is proud to announce that Kate Paul is the 2017 Outstanding Women in Business Lifetime Achievement honoree.

Paul, who recently retired, led Delta Dental's Colorado division for 15 years after serving as vice president of Western operations for Kaiser Permanente from 1994 to 1999.

Paul graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1968, a time when she said women “did your job and kept your mouth shut.” But, inspired by her mother’s admonition that she had to use her gifts for the world, Paul went on to get a master’s degree in hospital administration from University of California, Berkeley, soon went to work for Kaiser and began to move up through the national organization.

Paul will be honored at the annual DBJ awards luncheon slated for Aug. 15, where the 2017 winners in 13 industry categories will be revealed. She will be featured, along with the other winners and finalists, in a special report publishing Aug. 18.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2t2mjMl

