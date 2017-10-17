Denver Business Journal honors 2017 Fast 50 winners

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Business Journal honored 50 fast-growing metro-area companies Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Denver hotel town Denver with its 2017 Fast 50 awards.

Formerly called the Fastest-growing Private Companies Awards, the Fast 50 rankings are based on the percentage growth in annual revenue for fiscal years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Each company reported a full 12 months of operations in the base year of 2014. Only those that responded to the DBJ's inquiries were included.

The finalists are divided into five size categories and ranked Nos. 1 through 10. The accounting firm of Anton Collins Mitchel authenticated some of the financial data submitted to the DBJ.

Information for the rankings was obtained from firm representatives and was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2yplgZk

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal