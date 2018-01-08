Denver candy company shutting down Virginia peanut brittle plant

An assortment of candy. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver candy company said it will shut down its Norfolk, Virginia peanut brittle manufacturing facility.

Hammond's Brands candy said it will shut down its Old Dominion Peanut Company plant, putting 70 people out of work.

"Business decisions that directly impact our employees are extremely difficult. Old Dominion has operated in Norfolk for over 100 years and we have employees that have been with us for nearly 40 years," said Andrew Schuman, president and CEO of Hammond's Brands, in a statement.

He added that the company "will relocate part of the ... operations to its headquarters in Denver, Colorado and certain production of its products will be transferred to a third party."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

© 2018 KUSA-TV