Denver Center for the Performing Arts has 'most successful' year yet

Idina Menzel in the Broadway production of "If/Then." (Photo: ©2014 JOAN MARCUS | COURTESY DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has a lot of reasons to dance for joy this year.

That's because the cultural organization, which presents plays and musicals at the city-owned Denver Performing Arts Complex downtown — just enjoyed "the most successful year in its 37-year history," it said today.

The DCPA on Tuesday released its annual report for fiscal 2016, ending June 30, 2016. Among the report highlights: 685,372 ticketed guests visited a DCPA show, up 20 percent over the previous year.

The report also says DCPA generated a $150 million economic impact from its ticket sales.

