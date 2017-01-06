Denver Center theater artistic director to exit after 12 seasons

Kent Thompson of the DCPA Theatre Company. (Photo: JENNIFER M KOSKINEN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In the latest in a series of leadership changes at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Kent Thompson is stepping down soon after 12 seasons as producing artistic director of the DCPA Theatre Company, the stage organization's play-production wing.

Thompson will stay on until March 3 — long enough to direct the play “The Christians,” opening Jan. 27, but before the current Theatre Company season ends. However, he will “remain in an advisory capacity” through the end of the season, DCPA said today.

He said he plans to write a book on directing, and then to explore “other opportunities in professional theatre.”

Thompson’s exit leaves new DCPA President and CEO Janice Sinden with an important position to fill just a few months into her tenure at the helm of the stage organization.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hXMQFG

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal