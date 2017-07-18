Denver City Council heaps praise, criticism on $937 million bond proposal

(Photo: Cathy Proctor - Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver City Council members on Monday reviewed the more than 460 projects that make up the proposed $937 million "GO Bond" package, with an eye toward finalizing the package to present to voters in November.

Council President Albus Brooks noted that the list of projects at this point is the result of months of work by city residents and staff.

City officials have said the project list is split about 50-50 between new projects and tackling deferred maintenance.

For all the projects that made the list, there were lots of others that didn’t, he said.

