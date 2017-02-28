Denver City Council OKs incentives package for downtown Target store

(Photo: DENVER OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver City Council has approved a $4 million incentives package for a proposed Target store on the 16th Street Mall.

Monday's 8-1 vote was a step toward helping downtown leaders realize their dream of bringing more general-merchandise retail to the area to serve its fast-growing residential population.

Councilwoman Robin Kniech was the sole "no" note on the incentives package for Sixteen Cal LLC, a development entity affiliated with the Gart family. The Gart family controls Gart Properties, the owner of the Denver Pavilions retail complex and several other key pieces of Denver real estate.

Kniech objected to offering incentives for a store that would mostly employ part-time workers making relatively low wages, Denverite reports. But other council members hope that a successful Target store will attract more retailers to the mall.

