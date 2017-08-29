Denver City Council sends hotel tax to expand convention center to ballot

(Photo: Courtesy City of Denver)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It is now in the hands of a group of hotels to decide whether to raise taxes on themselves to boost Denver’s tourism marketing and upgrade the Colorado Convention Center.

The Denver City Council voted without opposition Monday night to send to the November ballot a question to create the Denver Tourism Improvement District(TID), which would be funded by a one-cent boost in the hotel and lodgers tax placed on facilities of 50 rooms or more.

There will be just 108 people who get to vote in the election — one representative of each of the hotels within city boundaries that would be required to charge the new tax to their customers.

Once again, the discussion featured not just a lack of opposition from the council but a lack of opposition from anyone at all.

