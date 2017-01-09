Denver cloud startup raises $13 million VC round, plans for growth

Cloud Elements Inc. CEO and founder Mark Geene. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Cloud Elements Inc. has raised another $13 million from venture capitalists and plans to increase its staff by a third to expand the market for the Denver-based startup's technology.

With the new funding, the 60-employee company plans to add about 20 positions this year with the aim of getting its products used by more companies, said Mark Geene, CEO and co-founder of Cloud Elements.

“More than half of our employees have been engineers. We’ve validated the product in the market," Geene said. "Now we’re really looking to use these funds to get the word out — marketing and sales, and ramping up customer success and support.”

Cloud Elements helps software developers more easily make online applications work well together, an increasing important aspect of building cloud-based software.

