Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame names 2018 inductees

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A veteran hotelier, a retired ski resort chief, a civic advocate of tourism and a former slave who was a pioneer of 1800s Colorado hospitality make up the latest class of inductees to the Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame, announced Monday.

Visit Denver will honor the four at its 19th annual Tourism Industry Hall of Fame dinner on March 14 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

“The Tourism Hall of Fame serves as the highest honor for Denver’s travel industry – which registered its best year ever in 2016 with 17.3 million overnight visitors, generating more than $5 billion in spending,” Visit Denver said in Monday’s announcement. “The industry supports more than 57,000 jobs in the metro area.

The gala will raise funds for the Visit Denver Foundation, which over the years has awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to 332 Colorado students pursuing higher education in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2Dab4E5

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal