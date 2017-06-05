Denver commercial laundry company is sold

(Photo: Martin-Ray Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 29-year-old Denver commercial laundry company has been sold.

Martin-Ray Laundry Systems Inc. was purchased by EnviroStar Inc. (NYSE: EVI) of Miami in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4 million.

Martin-Ray Laundry Systems generated $11.5 million in revenue for in the year prior to March 31, EnviroStar said, adding that Martin-Ray serves more than 1,500 customers in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and vended laundry markets.

"Our expected addition of Martin-Ray represents another step towards achieving EVI’s long-term growth strategy to buy-and-build the largest commercial laundry distribution and service company in North America," said Henry Nahmad, EVI’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.

