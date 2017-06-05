KUSA
Close

Denver commercial laundry company is sold

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL , KUSA 9:23 AM. MDT June 05, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 29-year-old Denver commercial laundry company has been sold.

Martin-Ray Laundry Systems Inc. was purchased by EnviroStar Inc. (NYSE: EVI) of Miami in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4 million.

Martin-Ray Laundry Systems generated $11.5 million in revenue for in the year prior to March 31, EnviroStar said, adding that Martin-Ray serves more than 1,500 customers in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and vended laundry markets.

"Our expected addition of Martin-Ray represents another step towards achieving EVI’s long-term growth strategy to buy-and-build the largest commercial laundry distribution and service company in North America," said Henry Nahmad, EVI’s chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sJuSrp

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)
 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories