Denver company buys Citadel office building for $37 million

The Citadel office building has been sold for $37 million. Courtesy | CBRE Group Inc.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Amstar has purchased The Citadel, a 130,652-square-foot office building in Denver for $37 million, according to public records.

The Citadel was built in 1987 at 3200 Cherry Creek S. Drive near the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and stands seven stories tall.

The property was 85 percent occupied at the time of sale and is home to companies such as New York Life Insurance Co. and W.G. Nielsen & Co.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal