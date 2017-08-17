Denver company buys West Virginia natural gas properties

(Photo: Courtesy Carbon Natural Gas CO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based energy firm has acquired natural gas acreage and facilities in West Virginia from an undisclosed seller for $21.5 million.

In a federal filing, Carbon Natural Gas Co. (OTC: CRBO) said the company made the purchase with two unnamed institutional investors.

Involved in the acquisition is about 7,500 million cubic feet of natural gas production per day and 52 billion cubic feet of reserves, along with 311 miles of pipelines and gathering lines, the company said in a news release.

In February, Carbon announced it was buying oil and gas properties in Southern California for $38 million.

